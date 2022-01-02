Lions Lose to Mariners
January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions played their first game following a long holiday break on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, against the Maine Mariners.
Icing a lineup that included several new faces as a result of COVID-19, the Lions started the game displaying their speed. Forward Alexis D'Aoust opened the scoring for the Lions early in the first period, with assists going to Simon-Claude Blackburn and Hayden Shaw. The first period ended with the Lions holding a 1-0 edge.
After a somewhat slow start to the second period, new recruit Gabriel Verplaest scored his first professional goal at the midway mark of the period, giving the Lions a 2-0 lead. Less than half-a-minute later Mariners forward Nate Kallen put the New Englanders on the scoresheet. The scoring bonanza continued 17 seconds later with the Lions' Anthony Nellis finding the back of the net and giving Trois-Rivières a 3-1 advantage. Mariners forward Metis Roelens found the back of the net near the end of the second period, and the teams went to their dressing rooms with the Lions up 3-2.
In the third period, Maine's Alex Kile scored his fifth goal of the season (in only his second game) to even the score at 3-3. Then Matthew Santos' goal gave the Mariners the lead, and his goal was followed up with Keltie Jeri-Leon's empty-netter late in the period. Final score: Mariners 5 - Lions 3.
The Lions next game will be on January 2 when the Lions take on the Adirondack Thunder for the first time at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022
- Lions Lose to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sunday's Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières Game Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Gunning for Sweep of the Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- Watts Scores Late to Force OT; Mavs Win, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Start 2022 on Winning Note - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop High-Scoring Game to Utah, 6-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Score Late, Beat Idaho 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Shorthanded Admirals Pull off Comeback, Beat Nailers 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Rabbits Fall Short in Loss to Orlando on New Year's Day - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- The Lions Are Back on the Ice
- Lions Lose to Mariners
- Lions Lose to Mariners
- The Lions Are Back on the Ice
- Game of December 29th and 30th Postponed