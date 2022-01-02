Nesbitt Nets Game-Winner in Overtime

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (13-13-2-1) defeated the Florida Everblades (16-8-3-3) 3-2 in overtime at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Sunday afternoon. The Glads jumped out to a two-goal lead after tallies from Cody Sylvester and Gabe Guertler, but allowed two goals late in the third period that sent the game to overtime. Derek Nesbitt sealed the victory with his seventh goal of the season in the extra frame.

Atlanta struck first after Cody Sylvester collected the puck off a faceoff and fired a wrister from the high slot past Florida goaltender Parker Gahagen for his 13th goal of the season (6:05).

Joe Murdaca made an important save early in the second period by laying out and extending his left pad to prevent a goal on a one-on-one opportunity for the Everblades.

The Glads took a 2-0 advantage after Malcolm Hayes sent the puck around the boards to Gabe Guertler who gained possession and wrapped around the Florida net to sneak the disc inside the right post (15:09).

Florida cut the lead to 2-1 after Joe Pendenza scored a shorthanded goal midway through the third period (10:59).

The Everblades tied the game at 2-2 with one second left after John McCarron battered it into the back of the net on a power-play opportunity for the Everblades (19:59).

Atlanta sealed the 3-2 victory in overtime after Eric Neiley carried the puck down the right wing and found Derek Nesbitt in front of the net. Nesbitt fought off a Florida defender and battered the puck past Gahagen for the game-winner (2:12).

Murdaca finished his night with 26 saves on 28 shots for Atlanta and earned a victory in his first start with the team since signing on Dec. 29. The Gladiators take the ice again on Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena.

