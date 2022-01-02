K-Wings Open 2022 with Scoring Onslaught
January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings (15-10-0-0) picked up right where they left off on Friday night, netting another three goals in a period, and skated to 4-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers (14-11-0-1) on Sunday afternoon at Wings Event Center.
The Wings opened up the scoring onslaught just over a minute into the first period. Erik Bradford (9) scored after receiving a nifty cross-ice pass from Logan Lambdin.
With the goal, Bradford extended his point streak to five games, and it was Kalamazoo's fastest goal scored to start a game all season.
The second goal came just over seven minutes later and it was by far the most impressive goal of the contest. Wings Forward Zach Jordan(7) caught a Dennis Smirnov(1) pass mid-air at the blue line, and flicked a wrister past Tulsa goaltender Ryan Ruck to put the K-Wings up 2-0. The Smirnov assist went in the books as his first professional point.
Bradford capped off the first period by scoring his second goal of the game, which came off a turnover and it pushed Kalamazoo up 3-0 to end the first.
Tulsa got a quick goal to start the second period off a Mike McKee(2) slap shot from the blue line, but the Oilers wouldn't find the back of the net again for the rest of the contest.
Lambdin(10) added some 3rd-period icing with his goal at the 6:19 mark to extend the lead to 4-1.
Wings starting goaltender Jet Greaves was also sensational in the contest, stopping 38 shots en route to his tenth win of the season.
The young netminder continues to impress, as his play in the second period slammed the door on any thoughts of Tulsa making a comeback.
