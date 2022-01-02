Rabbits Fall Short in Loss to Orlando on New Year's Day

January 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Despite a late goal by Max Zimmer, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short in their comeback efforts as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville started the new year with a fast-break into the offensive end that saw Max Zimmer feed Liam Pecararo a backside feed that was converted for Pecararo's team-leading 13th goal of the season, ensuring his point streak extended to 12 games. Midway through the period, Hunter Fejes tucked the puck into the Greenville net to bring Orlando level at 1-1.

At the 9:56 mark of the second period, Luke McInnis scored his fifth of the season during a four-on-four break, giving Orlando the 2-1 advantage.

In the third, Orlando extended its lead to 3-1 with Fejes' second of the game, a tip-in goal at 9:10. The Swamp Rabbits clawed back within a goal with Max Zimmer's 10th of the season, a blast from atop the right circle at 17:46. Despite a late push by the Swamp Rabbits offense, Greenville fell short of finding the tying goal at the final horn.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-12-3-2 while the Solar Bears improve to 16-12-1-0 on the season.

Greenville travels to Gas South Arena on Friday and Saturday for the first two of three games against the Atlanta Gladiators, culminating with a Sunday meeting between the two sides at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 3:05 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.