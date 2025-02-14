LAFC Transfers Cristian Olivera to Brazilian Club Grêmio

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that it has transferred midfielder Cristian Olivera to Grêmio of Brazil's Campeonato Série A.

"Cristian has played an important role for our club since he joined us," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "This sale is another example of a talented young player developing here at LAFC, and these resources will now allow us to further strengthen our team. We wish him all the best in his opportunity with Gremio."

Olivera, 22, joined LAFC in August of 2023 from UD Almeria of Spain's La Liga as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative. Olivera enjoyed a breakout 2024 season, recording 14 goals and four assists in all competitions and helping the Black & Gold to the Leagues Cup Final before providing the assist on the winning goal in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final. In total, Olivera played 3,700 minutes in 51 matches (42 starts) across all competitions in his career with LAFC, making 31 career MLS regular season appearances and scoring eight goals.

At the international level, Olivera broke into Uruguay's senior national team during his time with LAFC and was selected to play for his country at the 2024 Copa America, where he logged 131 minutes as a substitute over four matches, including 29 off the bench against Canada to help La Celeste to a third place finish. Previously, he played at the U-16, U-17, and U-20 youth levels for Uruguay.

A native of Montevideo, Uruguay, Olivera played the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Boston River of the top division in Uruguay on loan from Almeria. In that time, he made a total of 32 appearances (30 starts) for Boston River, scoring nine goals in 2,638 minutes. Olivera appeared in three matches for Boston River in the 2023 Copa Libertadores, registering an assist vs. Zamora FC on Feb. 10, 2023.

He signed with Almeria in Sept. 2020, and played in three games for the first team, while making 13 appearances for Almeria B in 2021. Olivera moved on loan to Peñarol of Uruguay in 2021, making 13 appearances (eight starts) while helping Peńarol to a first-place finish. Olivera appeared in two matches with Peñarol in 2022 before moving again on loan to Boston River.

The attacker started his career with Rentistas in Uruguay in 2020, scoring three goals in 11 games. Overall, he made 36 appearances (25 starts) and registered six goals and two assists with Rentistas.

