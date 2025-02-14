Inter Miami CF Final Preseason Friendly Ends in Draw Against Orlando City SC
February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
TAMPA, Florida - Inter Miami CF concluded The Americas Preseason Tour this Friday with a draw against state rivals Orlando City SC in a sold-out Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The match was highlighted by the second preseason goals for recent signings Tadeo Allende and Fafa Picault.
Notably, Telasco Segovia made his first appearance for the Club in this preparation match. In the opening minutes, Orlando took the lead, but after a beautiful combination between Luis Suárez and Allende, Inter Miami equalized, a score that held for the remainder of the first half.
In the second half, the team fought to counter Orlando's second goal and benefited from the energy provided by substitutions. Near the end, the experienced Picault capitalized on a great opportunity created by Robert Taylor to secure a 2-2 draw.
Next, Inter Miami will officially kick off the 2025 season by facing Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One. The Club will play a two-legged series against the Missouri side, with the return leg taking place on Tuesday, February 25, at 8 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. Additionally, the Major League Soccer regular season will begin with the 2025 Inter Miami CF Home Opener Presented by Royal Caribbean against NYCFC on Saturday, February 22, at 2:30 p.m. ET.
