Emory Healthcare Named Founding Partner of AMB Sports and Entertainment

ATLANTA - AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) is proud to announce Emory Healthcare as its newest Founding Partner, solidifying a long-standing relationship that continues to enhance the health and wellness of the Atlanta community. As part of this milestone, Emory Healthcare will also serve as the Official Team Healthcare Provider for Atlanta United and debut as the Kit Patch Partner for the club during the 2025 season.

The multi-faceted relationship brings Emory Healthcare into an exclusive category of elite collaborators within AMBSE, emphasizing shared values of excellence, community impact, and innovation. This agreement spans numerous strategic assets, including exclusive healthcare designations, prominent in-stadium branding, and the naming rights to the forthcoming "Emory Healthcare Studio," a state-of-the-art digital content hub at Atlanta United's headquarters in Marietta, scheduled to debut this summer as part of the club's $23 million expansion of the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Additionally, as the Official Healthcare Provider, Emory will now deliver exceptional medical services to Atlanta United players and staff.

"We are excited to welcome Emory Healthcare, a long-standing and trusted partner of AMB Sports and Entertainment, into the Founding Partner family," said Chief Commercial Officer, AMBSE, Nana-Yaw Asamoah. "Emory's unparalleled commitment to advancing healthcare and their significant investment in our community make them the perfect partner as we continue to set new benchmarks in sports medicine innovation."

In addition to becoming the Kit Patch Partner for Atlanta United, where Emory Healthcare's logo will be featured on the sleeve of Atlanta United's kits, Emory Healthcare will receive marquee branding through LED signage, social and digital media, and premier in-game activations. The sponsorship also includes rights to a range of community-focused programs and health initiatives.

"Our partnership with Emory Healthcare marks an important step in enhancing the club's resources and commitment to innovation," said Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey. "The addition of the Emory Healthcare Studio at our training facility will provide new opportunities to engage with our fans while showcasing the vital role Emory plays in supporting our team and the broader Atlanta community."

"We are honored to be named as the Official Team Healthcare Provider for Atlanta United, as well as a founding partner with AMB Sports and Entertainment," says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. "The relationship marks our commitment to caring for Atlanta's professional teams and supporting health and wellness initiatives in the communities we serve throughout metro Atlanta and beyond."

This announcement builds upon years of collaboration between Emory Healthcare and AMBSE properties, the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United and Emory Healthcare have a shared focus on comprehensive sports medicine and community health.

