Houston Dynamo FC Sign Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed goalkeeper Blake Gillingham through the 2025 season with club options each year through 2028, the Club announced today.

"Blake is a young goalkeeper who made the most of his opportunity in preseason to earn a first team contract. He will provide us with valuable depth at the goalkeeper position," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "We are happy for Blake that he will begin his professional career in Houston under the tutelage of one of the league's best goalkeeper coaches in Tim Hanley and the mentorship of two MLS veterans in Andrew Tarbell and Jimmy Maurer."

Gillingham joins the Dynamo after finishing his junior year at Creighton University where he started all 18 matches and played every minute of the season for the Bluejays in 2024. The goalkeeper made 48 saves and recorded four clean sheets over the course of the season, while reaching a season-high of five saves in four matches. The goalkeeper earned two BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week awards and earned a spot on the 2023-2024 BIG EAST All-Academic Team.

In his sophomore season (2023) at Creighton, Gillingham earned the starting spot in the seventh match of the season and started the remaining 11 matches. The shot stopper made 46 saves, including a season-high of seven in one match, while earning one BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week award.

Prior to his time with the Bluejays, Gillingham spent a redshirt freshman season at Santa Clara University in 2022 where he appeared in four matches. He allowed four goals and made 12 saves, while recording a clean sheet in a scoreless draw in his collegiate debut versus UC Davis.

A graduate of Bellarmine College Prep, Gillingham played club soccer for De Anza Force SC in Northern California.

TRANSACTION : Houston Dynamo FC signed goalkeeper Blake Gillingham through the 2025 season with club options each year through 2028.

BLAKE GILLINGHAM BIO :

NAME: Blake Gillingham

POSITION: Goalkeeper

DATE OF BIRTH: October 11, 2002 (22)

BIRTHPLACE: San Jose, California, USA

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 2 in.

WEIGHT: 185 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Creighton University (NCAA)

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA

