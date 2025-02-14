Sporting KC Unveils "One KC" Primary Jersey

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting KC "One KC" primary jersey

Sporting Kansas City unveiled today the club's new primary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 seasons featuring a progressive take on a classic look as the Sporting Blue kit proudly displays the club's signature hoop stripes with each Dark Indigo stripe intricately composed of a repeating state line pattern.

The "One KC" kit celebrates the deep connection between club, city and community with a design that showcases two powerful symbols: the beloved hoops that have become an unmistakable hallmark of Sporting KC as well as the state border that defines the region's unique identity. Since the club's rebrand in 2010, the state line has stood at the heart of the Sporting KC crest to embody the mantra "United by the Divide."

The kit also features an ode to previous primary kits with interlocking argyle diamonds - an iconic Sporting KC brand element -- on the back-neck.

Fans can purchase the new kit in men's, women's and youth sizes with jersey customization by ordering online at SportingStyle.com for pick up at Children's Mercy Park or by ordering online at MLSstore.com for home delivery with shipping worldwide. The SportingStyle store located in the Budweiser Brew House at Children's Mercy Park will be open from 12-6 p.m. today through Sunday and offers a full collection of Sporting apparel and accessories for shoppers gearing up for the start of the 2025 season.

Major League Soccer's exclusive supplier, adidas has provided the club's uniforms since the inaugural season in 1996 and the Three Stripes run along the shoulders in addition to the adidas logo on the chest and the AEROREADY symbol near the hem.

Compass Minerals debuted as Sporting's official jersey front partner in 2022 and the company's logo is prominently displayed on the front of Sporting Kansas City's primary and secondary kits through a First Team partnership as the club's official plant nutrition and salt provider.

In celebration of the league's 30th season, the Apple TV sleeve patch on the left sleeve of game-worn kits that are exclusive to the jerseys worn by players on the field undergo a transformation -- from a single solid color the last two years to a custom design created specifically for Sporting Kansas City that is tailored to reflect the club's distinctive crest, color palette and visual identity.

Sporting is also teaming up with Children's Mercy Kansas City for a K.I.T.S. (Kindness In The Schools) initiative by delivering the team's new primary jerseys to students and staff at 49 local schools during Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb 14-20). The schools will surprise individuals with jerseys customized with "Kindness" above the number 25 on the back, as well as Kindness Champion scarves and tickets to Sporting Kansas City's match on April 13, as part of the RED CARD anti-bullying campaign.

Led by the new Designated Player duo of forward Dejan Joveljic and midfielder Manu Garcia, Sporting will kick off the team's 2025 season on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Children's Mercy Park with a highly anticipated match-up against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Sporting will begin the Major League Soccer campaign four days later at Austin FC on Feb. 22 in the Texas capital city.

Full-season and half-season tickets for Sporting's 2025 campaign are available to purchase and Sporting also offers a variety of ticket packages and promotions, including the Sporting U Pass for college students and Kids Chant Free membership for families. In addition, single-game tickets are on sale via SeatGeek for Sporting Kansas City's first eight home matches in the months of February, March, April and May.

