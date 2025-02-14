Houston Dynamo FC Announce Glenn Davis Is Back as Voice of the Dynamo for 20th MLS Season

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today that American sportscaster Glenn Davis will be back as the voice of the Dynamo for the team's 20th MLS season.

Davis will broadcast all Houston home matches throughout the season, and fans can find his play-by-play call through the local home radio option via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

"Glenn returning for his 20th MLS season with the Dynamo marks a truly monumental moment in the team's history," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He's been the voice of this team since the very beginning, calling our inaugural season and our unforgettable back-to-back MLS Cup runs in 2006 and 2007. Glenn holds a special place in the Club, always showing us unwavering support over the years, whether on gamedays or through his weekly radio show. We're thrilled to have such a historic club figure continue to be the voice of the Dynamo."

Davis has been part of Dynamo broadcasts since the team's inaugural season in 2006 and has called MLS soccer since the league's inception in 1996. He has contributed to coverage for some of Houston's greatest soccer achievements, including all four of Houston's domestic titles - MLS Cups in 2006 and 2007 and U.S. Open Cups in 2018 and 2023. Davis also put his voice behind Houston's inaugural season at Shell Energy Stadium in 2012 when the team earned an unbeaten home record for the entire season.

"I'm excited that Glenn will be back as the voice of the Dynamo and be part of our 20th MLS season," said head coach Ben Olsen. "Glenn knows the past and present of this team better than anyone in the city of Houston, and he is a tremendous advocate for the Dynamo and the sport of soccer. I enjoy our chats both on the radio and away from the microphone. He has called some of the greatest achievements in team history, and we hope to give him new moments to put his voice behind that fans will remember for years to come."

Davis is a nationally recognized broadcaster, writer and radio host with an extensive career in sports media spanning more than 25 years. As a play-by-play announcer on both television and radio, he has narrated various soccer competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women's World Cup, the Olympics, Concacaf Champions League, MLS, NWSL and NCAA championships.

Since 2002, the radio veteran has hosted the longest-running English soccer program in the state of Texas "Soccer Matters with Glenn Davis" that currently airs on ESPN 97.5 in Houston multiple nights each week. Fans can hear Olsen, Onstad and Dynamo players as regular guests on the show.

On the pitch, Davis played collegiately for the Davis & Elkins Senators before playing in the professional ranks, including the Houston Dynamos of the United Soccer League in the 1980s. Additionally, Davis holds a U.S. Soccer "A" coaching license and helped found the Houston Hurricanes Youth Soccer Club.

"It's an honor to be back as the voice of the Dynamo during such a special year for the team as we mark the 20th season in the league together," said Davis. "Through my lens, I have had the pleasure of calling historic moments for the Dynamo and have always felt the responsibility to the Club and its fans to call games with passion and knowledge. I'm also very grateful for the support over these years with the team's technical staff, players and supporters, who I have felt a huge connection with. I love 'the call of the game' and being the team's play-by-play announcer and analyst has been a joy and a privilege. There is nothing like coming to Shell Energy Stadium on gameday. I'm excited to see what season 20 has in store for all of us."

Fans can tune in to Davis' first broadcast of the season when the Dynamo kick off their 2025 campaign with two standout fixtures at Shell Energy Stadium versus FC Dallas (Feb. 22) and Inter Miami CF (March 2).

To be part of the action, fans can secure tickets by purchasing full-season memberships, group hospitality packages, 5-match mini plans or single-match tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.