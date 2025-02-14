Atlanta United Releases The Connector as New Club Kit

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today unveiled The Connector as its new Club Kit (primary), which will be worn for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons. The kit name, inspired by the city's iconic Downtown Connector, represents the deep connectivity between the club and the city of Atlanta. The gold unifying threads bring this to life while also offering a refreshed take on the club's core 5-Stripes look. The Connector is available for purchase online and can also be secured in-person at the club's team store at Atlantic Station.

"The Connector is a tribute to the incredible bond between our fans, our club and our city," said Skate Noftsinger, Atlanta United Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. "Our Club Kit is the heartbeat of our identity, and The Connector is a powerful evolution of our 5-Stripes tradition. We're proud to unveil a design that not only celebrates Atlanta but also reinforces our connection with the community as we prepare for another exciting chapter in our history."

The Connector showcases Atlanta United's iconic primary look, featuring five alternating red and black vertical stripes set on a black base, symbolizing the electric atmosphere of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on match nights. Gold piping runs down the sides, linking the shirt and shorts to represent the club's deep connection with the community.

Key design elements include an Atlanta United wordmark behind the neck and a jock tag at the bottom of the shirt, which displays a globe with open petals from Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof. This detail underscores Atlanta's status as the epicenter of soccer in North America and celebrates the club's home venue as a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

For the ninth consecutive season, American Family Insurance remains as the centerpiece partner for the club's First Team kits. Emory Healthcare, the club's Official Adult Healthcare Partner, debuts as a sleeve sponsor for Atlanta United and will assume the primary kit sponsor for ATL UTD 2 during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"American Family Insurance has been pleased to partner with Atlanta United as the kit sponsor since 2017 and this year's 'The Connector' kit aligns perfectly with our shared values of building strong connections in our communities," said Sherina Smith, American Family Insurance chief marketing officer. "American Family's mission is to inspire protect and restore dreams, and we hope this kit serves as a visual reminder that connections can power dreams and reach far beyond the pitch."

Atlanta United opens the MLS Regular Season when it hosts CF Montreal Feb. 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m., MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

