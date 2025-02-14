Inter Miami CF Brings Exciting Perks to Chase Cardholders at Chase Stadium

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Are you a passionate Inter Miami CF fan AND a Chase cardholder ? If so, we have very exciting news for you as we announce new and improved perks for all home games and events at Chase Stadium ahead of a thrilling 2025 campaign!

See below for the benefits Chase cardholders will be able to enjoy, beginning with MLS regular season kickoff on Feb. 22 when Inter Miami hosts New York City FC for the 2025 Home Opener.

Chase Cardholder Benefits at Chase Stadium for 2025 Season:

Home Opener ONLY (Feb. 22 MLS regular season home fixture) : Chase cardholders will receive 50% off concessions and 10% off team store purchases - Season Ticket Members can apply their 10% discount on top of this, giving Season Ticket Members a special 60% discount on all concession and a 20% discount on merch purchases made during the Home Opener.

Fans will receive a 10% discount on concessions and Team Store purchases when using a Chase credit or debit card for all other events at Chase Stadium (Inter Miami home events, friendlies, concerts, etc.).

Chase Preferred Seating is exclusively available for Chase cardholders at Chase Stadium, now offering even more access to special ticketing options at any Inter Miami CF home match.

Inter MIami Season Ticket Members who already receive a 10% discount when making purchases at Chase Stadium will receive an additional 10% discount (20% total discount) when using a Chase credit or debit card.

Don't miss out on these exclusive perks! Join us at Chase Stadium and enjoy Inter Miami matches like never before, all thanks to Chase!

Offer valid at all concessions stands. Chase debit or credit card is required for purchase. Not valid at bars. Discount is applied at the time of purchase and applies to food and beverages and not applicable taxes or other charges. Alcoholic beverages are included in this offer (must be 21+). Offer not valid on previous purchases and cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice and is subject to availability. Other restrictions/exclusions apply.

Discount applies to Inter Miami CF merchandise at Chase Stadium Team Stores. A Chase debit or credit card is required for purchase. The 10% discount is not applicable to any other charges. Offer not valid on previous purchases and cannot be combined with other offers. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time and is subject to availability.

Chase Preferred Seating is subject to availability. Inventory is limited. Must purchase tickets with a Chase credit or debit card. Cannot be combined with any other offer or used on previously purchased tickets. 4 ticket limit per purchaser per event. Offer expires December 7th, 2025.

Deposit and credit card products are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

