San Diego FC Unveils the Club's 2025 Community Kit

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) and adidas today unveiled the Club's 2025 Community Kit ahead of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. Fans can purchase the new kit in person at Eighteen Threads, the Club's official retail shop at Mission Valley Mall, or online at MLSStore.com.

"This kit is the seed we're planting in year one to build a Club that always invites, listens, and collaborates with the community to shape its purpose," said Sebastián Morúa, SVP of Brand, Marketing, and Community. "It serves as a reminder of the symbiotic relationship between a Club and its community, while also providing a platform for fans to express their creativity and highlight San Diego's local artists. We want fans to go crazy in helping us design the future kits - this one is their blank canvas."

A Kit Designed for the Community

SDFC's first-ever Community Kit is a blank canvas for the people of San Diego. Anchored in the Club's mantra - "Woven Into One" - it invites fans and supporters to come together and imagine the future of the Club. This initiative introduces the community as a long-term co-creative director, shaping the evolution of future designs.

The Club's secondary jerseys in future seasons will be co-designed with fans and local artists through focus groups, design workshops, and community-driven campaigns to ensure each kit remains an authentic expression of San Diego's culture and spirit.

Community Kit Design Elements

This year's predominantly white base represents the abundance of light in San Diego while symbolizing endless imagination. A subtle flow-like pattern, resembling both a tapestry and fingerprints, signifies the community's unique imprint on the Club's journey. Azul stripes on the shoulders and neck reflect the Club's core identity, while the lighter blue accents on the sides and collar nod to San Diego's expansive skies and ocean.

The jock tag '18' represents the heart of the Club - uniting all of San Diego's communities through the love of football. It also hints at the Colors of the Community, a key feature that will shape future secondary kits. Inside the collar, the phrase "Woven Into One" reinforces the Club's purpose and unity.

DIRECTV: The Club's Official Jersey Partner

DIRECTV, San Diego FC's Official Jersey Partner, will feature prominently across the front of the Community Kit in Azul. DIRECTV's logo will also appear on the Club's primary jerseys throughout the inaugural 2025 MLS season.

"At DIRECTV, we are committed to being good representatives of the communities in which we live and work, including all of Southern California," said Vince Torres, DIRECTV Chief Marketing Officer. "We are honored to have our logo across the front of SDFC's first ever Community Kit."

Apple TV Sleeve Patch

Throughout the 30th season of MLS, each 2025 San Diego FC's kits will feature the Apple TV logo, the league's broadcast partner and home of the game-changing streaming platform MLS Season Pass, which offers fans around the world access to every MLS game with no blackouts, as well as in-depth coverage and analysis and an array of exclusive content. To celebrate the league's milestone season, the Apple TV sleeve patch featured on the left sleeve of the game worn kits will be transformed for the 2025 season from a single solid color to a bespoke design created specifically for every MLS club. Each of the 30 refreshed patches draw inspiration from each club's distinctive crest, color palette, and visual identity.

Introducing Playmakers: SDFC's Artists & Creatives Program

To launch this long-term strategy and commitment to the creative community, SDFC is proud to introduce Playmakers - SDFC's artists and creatives program. For this kit launch, SDFC partnered with Claudia Rodriguez, founder of sustainable hand-sewn streetwear brand Sew Loka, to create six unique pieces that express the "Woven Into One" narrative through her unique style. SDFC also partnered with creatives Marcos Ramirez ERRE, Monty Montgomery and Paola "Panca" Villaseñor to express their art using SDFC jerseys as a blank canvas. Their work will be auctioned and the funds will go into a fund to engage Playmakers with the next generation of artists and creatives, starting this year with a talented group of young men and women from Hoover High School.

Playmakers will also be guided by a mentorship advisory board, featuring some of San Diego's most talented local creatives. Their role is to activate Playmakers as a platform for artistic expression and ensure the Club delivers on its promise of community collaboration. The list of creatives in the Playmakers Advisory Board is below:

Greg Strangman - LWP Group + Community Bran

Bobby Ruiz - Tribal Streetwear + Lower Left

Claudia Sandoval - Chef

Claire & Troy Johnson - San Diego Magazine

Brandon Hernandez - San Diego Beer News

Dontae Ralston - Project West + Hip-Hop Artist

Mauricio Couturier - Couturier Vision

Mike Metcalf - 9 Five + Arts/Rec

Ramel J. Wallace - Creative Mornings

Elizabeth Yang-Hellewell - New Children's Museum

Gaela Fernandez - World Design Capital

Celebrate the Launch: SDFC Season Kickoff Weekend (Feb. 14-16)

SDFC fans can celebrate the launch of SDFC's Community Kit in San Diego from Feb. 14-16. SDFC's Season Kickoff Weekend begins on Friday, February 14, with the official unveiling of the Community Kit at Eighteen Threads, the Club's official retail shop at Mission Valley Mall, at 8:00 a.m. PT. The first 100 jersey purchasers will receive a signed card by SDFC's players, along with a white rose to celebrate SDFC's collective love for the city of San Diego.

The celebration continues on Saturday, February 15, with Taste of San Diego, a pop-up market featuring local food and beverage vendors from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT at Eighteen Threads. The weekend culminates on Sunday, February 16, at Snapdragon Stadium with the SDFC Season Kickoff Party, presented by DIRECTV. This free, ticketed event will be the first chance for fans to meet the inaugural roster, explore available seating options for Season Ticket Memberships, purchase the new Community Kit and enjoy live entertainment, stadium food, and more from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. PT.

