Jameson® Irish Whiskey Brings Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC Fans Together in New Partnership Deal

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Jameson® Irish Whiskey and Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) announce today a local partnership, making Jameson the Official Irish Whiskey Sponsor of the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC.

"We prioritized the fan experience as we evaluated options to grow our corporate presence and we are excited to collaborate with Jameson, a brand that truly champions the sport and the thousands of supporters who visit our venue for a match," HDFC Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Ben Carruthers said. "Our collaboration will extend to our initiatives throughout the city and how we connect our fans to each team. We invite fans to join us at the newly minted Jameson Club this year as they support the Dash and Dynamo."

Shell Energy Stadium will complete the renovation of the Jameson Club, located on the west end of the building prior to the opening match of the MLS regular season on Feb. 22, when the Dynamo host FC Dallas. Houston Dash fans can experience the premium, all-inclusive space beginning on March 14 when the Dash open the season against the Washington Spirit. The Jameson Club features panoramic views of the venue plus a private entrance for each match. Tickets for each match are available on HoustonDynamoFC.com. The space is also available for private events and additional information is available HERE.

Jameson will connect with passionate soccer fans in Houston and invites them to experience the spirit of Jameson as it sets out to level-up the experience for soccer fans around the country. There is nothing more important to Jameson than sharing a smooth glass of whiskey with friends who feel like family.

"Soccer is more than just a game-it's a culture, a passion, and a way for fans to come together and celebrate the moments that matters," said Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson Irish Whiskey. "Jameson has always been about creating connections, and partnering with the Dash and Dynamo allows us to be right where our fans already are-celebrating the sport they love. We're excited to raise a glass with the Dash and Dynamo community and be part of the incredible energy that soccer brings to Houston."

Jameson branding will also feature in-stadium at home matches throughout the season, across Dash and Dynamo digital channels, and official club events.

For more information, visit JamesonWhiskey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.