FC Cincinnati Acquire Lukas Engel on Loan from Middlesborough FC

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have acquired Danish winger Lukas Engel on loan from Middlesborough FC of the EFL Championship, the club announced today. Engel, 26, joins the Orange and Blue pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate through the end of the 2025 season, with the club retaining an option to complete a transfer.

Engel has made nearly 250 career professional appearances in Europe. He has made over 50 appearances with Middlesborough over the past two seasons in England, scoring two goals and adding four assists.

"We'd like to welcome Lukas to Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a versatile player with a great engine who will help balance our defense and attack. Lukas is a top professional and an excellent character who will be a valuable addition to our group."

Engel has made 53 appearances for Boro, starting primarily at left back. His most recent appearance came as a substitute on January 21 in a 2-0 win against West Brom. He joined the club from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg, where he made 53 appearances over parts of three seasons, scoring three goals and adding 14 assists. Four of his assists came in the 2022 UEFA Conference League.

Prior to Silkeborg, Engel spent parts of two seasons with Vejle Boldklub in the Superliga, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in 40 appearances.

The Dane began his career and made his most professional appearances with Fremad Amager FC in Denmark, where he scored 20 goals and added five assists in 96 appearances over four seasons. He predominately wore the captain's armband for The Angels in his final season with the club in 2020.

The native of Kastrup, Denmark earned one call-up to the Denmark U21 National Team in his youth international career.

TRANSACTION: On February 14, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire Lukas Engel on loan from Middlesborough FC of the EFL Championship, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate, through the end of the 2025 season, with the club retaining an option to complete a transfer.

#29 LUKAS ENGEL

Position: Wing back

Height: 6-2

Birthdate: December 14, 1998 (26)

Birthplace: Kastrup, Denmark

Nationality: Danish

How Acquired: Via loan through the 2025 MLS Season, with an option to complete transfer, from Middlesborough FC on the EFL Championship.

