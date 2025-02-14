Colorado Rapids Unveil Headwaters Kit Ahead of the 2025 Season

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids unveiled today the Headwaters Kit, the club's community kit for the 2025 and 2026 Major League Soccer seasons.

The Headwaters Kit draws inspiration from the rivers that originate high in the Rocky Mountains, providing water to millions across the American West. The design reflects the flowing waterways that shape Colorado's topography, symbolizing the connection between the state's natural resources and its people.

"Our kit concepts go beyond style and color with each affording us an opportunity to celebrate our community while supporting a cause that matters to Coloradans," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "The design of the Headwaters Kit pays tribute to the rivers that shape our state and remain an indispensable resource for millions across the West. Most importantly, we're proud to continue using our kit partnerships to make a real impact in our community, this time by supporting critical water restoration efforts to help protect this vital resource."

The jersey features a halo mint base color, representing the crisp, clear snowmelt of Colorado's rivers, complemented by onyx, tech green, and traditional burgundy accents. For the first time in club history, the Rapids' secondary 'C' crest takes center stage on the front of the jersey. Additional features include Centennial 38's iconic oars on the lower left tag, honoring supporter culture. The club's primary crest is featured subtly within the front design.

As part of the Headwaters Kit launch, the Rapids have partnered with Colorado Water Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and protecting Colorado's rivers. The Rapids will donate $15,000 to the nonprofit, helping to benefit the 27 projects they operate around the state.

"Colorado Water Trust is honored to be the Rapids' community partner on this kit," said Barrett Donovan, Development & Engagement Manager of Colorado Water Trust. "This partnership will bring awareness to the importance of flowing water in Colorado and help support our work adding water back to rivers and streams across the state. When rivers and streams flow strong, it benefits local communities, ecosystems, and economies. What better partnership than between two homegrown organizations that care deeply about Colorado, its people, and its rivers? A big thanks to the Colorado Rapids for their support, and let's keep those rivers flowing!"

The Rapids' contribution will help fund initiatives such as increasing water flow to river segments, supporting aquatic ecosystems, and ensuring sustainable access for Colorado communities.

The Headwaters Kit will be available for in-person purchases exclusively at the Colorado Rapids Season Kickoff Popup from February 14-22, and online at AltitudeAuthentics.com and MLSStore.com. Fans can bring their Headwaters Kit to the Pop Up from February 14-22 to receive free name and number customization courtesy of UCHealth.

More information on the Headwaters Kit is available at ColoradoRapids.com/Headwaters.

