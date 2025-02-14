LAFC Signs Ukrainian Defender Artem Smolyakov

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced that the club has acquired Ukrainian defender Artem Smolyakov from Polissya Zhytomyr of the Ukrainian Premier League. Smolyakov is signed with the Black & Gold through 2028. He joins LAFC as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

"Artem is a highly regarded top young fullback who brings extensive experience to LAFC at a young age," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We are excited to add a player with his capabilities and potential to our club as we continue to challenge for trophies across all competitions."

Smolyakov, 21, joins LAFC after a season and a half with Ukrainian Premier League team Polissya Zhytomyr, where he made over 40 appearances across all competitions, including domestic cup and UEFA Cup qualifying matches.

The Baranivka, Ukraine native initially broke through the youth ranks of FC Dnipro before turning professional with FC Inhulets Petrove and making his debut against Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk in 2021. He made over 30 appearances for Inhulets, scoring two goals.

At the youth international level, Smolyakov earned his first cap with Ukraine's U-21 team in 2023 and has since gone on to make eight more appearances for his country at the U-21 level. Most recently, he helped Ukraine qualify for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, which will be held in Slovakia this summer (June 11-28).

Name: Artem Smolyakov

Pronunciation: smo-la-caav

Position: Defender

Age: 21

Height: 5'11"

Birthplace: Baranivka, Ukraine

Citizenship: Ukraine

Last Club: Polissya Zhytomyr

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs defender Artem Smolyakov to a two-year contract through 2028. He will occupy an International and U-22 Initiative Roster Slot.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.