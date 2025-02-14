LAFC Signs Ukrainian Defender Artem Smolyakov
February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today announced that the club has acquired Ukrainian defender Artem Smolyakov from Polissya Zhytomyr of the Ukrainian Premier League. Smolyakov is signed with the Black & Gold through 2028. He joins LAFC as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.
"Artem is a highly regarded top young fullback who brings extensive experience to LAFC at a young age," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We are excited to add a player with his capabilities and potential to our club as we continue to challenge for trophies across all competitions."
Smolyakov, 21, joins LAFC after a season and a half with Ukrainian Premier League team Polissya Zhytomyr, where he made over 40 appearances across all competitions, including domestic cup and UEFA Cup qualifying matches.
The Baranivka, Ukraine native initially broke through the youth ranks of FC Dnipro before turning professional with FC Inhulets Petrove and making his debut against Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk in 2021. He made over 30 appearances for Inhulets, scoring two goals.
At the youth international level, Smolyakov earned his first cap with Ukraine's U-21 team in 2023 and has since gone on to make eight more appearances for his country at the U-21 level. Most recently, he helped Ukraine qualify for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, which will be held in Slovakia this summer (June 11-28).
Name: Artem Smolyakov
Pronunciation: smo-la-caav
Position: Defender
Age: 21
Height: 5'11"
Birthplace: Baranivka, Ukraine
Citizenship: Ukraine
Last Club: Polissya Zhytomyr
TRANSACTION: LAFC signs defender Artem Smolyakov to a two-year contract through 2028. He will occupy an International and U-22 Initiative Roster Slot.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 14, 2025
- LAFC Signs Ukrainian Defender Artem Smolyakov - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Glenn Davis Is Back as Voice of the Dynamo for 20th MLS Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- Earthquakes Rock the Headliner Kit, Club's New 2025 and 2026 Black and Blue Primary Jersey - San Jose Earthquakes
- Columbus Crew's Black & Gold Week Launches Special Celebration of Club's, MLS' 30th Season - Columbus Crew SC
- Jameson® Irish Whiskey Brings Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC Fans Together in New Partnership Deal - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Brings Exciting Perks to Chase Cardholders at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Lukas Engel on Loan from Middlesborough FC - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Unveils the Club's 2025 Community Kit - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Sign Experienced Goalkeeper Adrían Zendejas - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Forever City Red: St. Louis City SC Unveils New Primary Kit - St. Louis City SC
- Atlanta United Releases The Connector as New Club Kit - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Unveils "One KC" Primary Jersey - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Dallas and Cawley Partners Unveil Multi-Phase Office Development Adjacent to Toyota Stadium - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids Unveil Headwaters Kit Ahead of the 2025 Season - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham - Houston Dynamo FC
- Toronto FC Unveil 'Red of All Reds', Club's 2025 Home Kit - Toronto FC
- Minnesota United Presents 2025 'Convergence Kit' - Minnesota United FC
- Emory Healthcare Named Founding Partner of AMB Sports and Entertainment - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.