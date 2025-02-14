Forever City Red: St. Louis City SC Unveils New Primary Kit

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - Introducing the Forever CITY Red Kit, St. Louis CITY SC's new primary kit that celebrates the club's culture, rituals and traditions with its head-to-toe CITY Red look while paying tribute to St. Louis soccer history. CITY SC will wear the Forever CITY Red Kit for home matches during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

"From the start, we have been all in on CITY Red - bold and unapologetic, it is a reflection of the pride, passion and perseverance of our club, our fans and supporters, and our city," said Diego Gigliani, President & GM, St. Louis CITY SC. "When you wear CITY Red, it stands for something. It is at the heart of what we do."

The collared jersey is embossed with a sash design - five diagonal lines serving as a nod to the 1950 U.S. Men's National Team, which boasted five players from St. Louis' The Hill neighborhood. That team went on to defeat England 1-0 in one of the greatest World Cup upsets of all time on June 29, 1950. (CITY SC will celebrate the 75th anniversary of this historic World Cup match when the club takes on Orlando City SC at Energizer Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. More details on this celebration will be shared closer to that match.)

"This kit ushers in a new era of CITY Red while honoring the five St. Louisans who made world soccer history during the 1950 FIFA World Cup," said Gigliani. "The sash is not only an ode to this heritage, but it also represents each CITY fan's unique St. Louis soccer journey. It celebrates the many stories of how fans connect to or are connected with St. Louis soccer."

Also accentuated in CITY Red are Founding Partner and front-of-jersey sponsor Purina; Founding Partner BJC HealthCare as the secondary sleeve; an MLS and Apple TV sleeve patch lockup; as well as the City of St. Louis flag on the hem and a "Forever CITY Red" seal on the back.

To celebrate the 30th season of MLS, the left sleeve of CITY SC's game-worn, first team player kits feature a bespoke Apple TV sleeve patch designed by Apple specifically for the club. The refreshed patch draws inspiration from the club's distinctive crest, color palette, and visual identity. All 30 MLS clubs will feature a special 30th-anniversary edition of the patch throughout the season.

CITY Pavilion Exclusive Promotions & Photo Experiences

The Forever CITY Red Kit is available to purchase starting today exclusively at CITY SC's official team store, CITY Pavilion (2118 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103). It will also be available to buy at the free season kickoff event, CITY Live, happening Saturday, Feb. 17 at The Factory. (Note: CITY Live is sold out.)

CITY SC is offering free kit customization (personalized name and number) of Forever CITY Red Kits purchased at CITY Pavilion, www.stlcitygo.com, or CITY Live until March 31, 2025. Those who purchase the kit at CITY Pavilion will also receive a Season Three collectible patch while supplies last.

This weekend, CITY Pavilion patrons can also enjoy:

A Forever CITY Red photo experience, complete with a free photobooth station as well as access to CITY SC's official media backdrop, so they can wear their kit and snap photos just like the players do for official portraits. (Photobooth station is available Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.)

On Friday, Feb. 14, Balkan Treat Box will be serving complimentary signature menu items in the Pavilion parking lot, while supplies last.

CITY Pavilion Hours of Operation:

Special Extended Hours on Saturday, Feb. 15: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Regular Hours: Monday-Friday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

"Forever Starts Now" Kit Reveal Video

Leading the reveal of the Forever CITY Red Kit is a video starring CITY SC midfielder Eduard Löwen. The video takes place 40 years in the future, as an older Löwen stumbles upon an authentic Forever CITY Red kit at a local vintage shop. Upon finding the kit, he is flooded with memories of the 2025 MLS season - matchday in Energizer Park, echoes of "S-T-L" chants from fans and supporters, a roaring goal call from Joey Zanaboni, Chef Gerard Craft delivering pizza to supporters, Smino rocking out and more. All reminding Löwen of the moments, traditions and rituals that fans will remember forever.

