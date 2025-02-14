Minnesota United Presents 2025 'Convergence Kit'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today unveiled the new 2025 'Convergence Kit,' presented by Target. Inspired by the meeting of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers, the 'Convergence Kit' reflects the movement and colors of two rivers as they meet, uniting in the center.

An homage to the Loons' home state and its abundant waterways and resources, fans will notice that the primary pattern on the front of the jersey features a dappled duotone that resembles the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers. Seen in the finer details, the black and white-striped collar merges into a v-neck, the jock tag takes the form of a raised rubber patch in the outline of Minnesota, and a six-pointed star over Allianz Field in Saint Paul features on the back of the neck. Similar to the 'Northern Lights' jersey, the 'Convergence' jersey's crest is a lone loon.

MNUFC's primary badge features a blue stripe that represents the Mississippi River and black of the Minnesota state bird, the loon. As the club returns to these colors as foundational in our kit design - beginning with the 2021 'River Kit' - we seek ways to craft a connection between these hues and our state. The blues of the waters and the sky, the black of the night and the earth.

Introducing the 2025 'Convergence Kit'. A visible reminder of our points of connection, our United journey.

The 'Convergence Kit' jersey is now on sale at mnufc.com, and the Black and Blue Team Store at Allianz Field, in partnership with Target, starting at 10:00 a.m. CT. Notably, the first 75 fans to purchase an authentic jersey at the team store will receive two tickets to the home game versus CF Montréal on March 1. In addition, with each purchase on 2/14, fans can choose a special valentine's card from a selection of players. A portion of proceeds from the new jersey sales in the month of February will be donated to Mississippi Park Connection.

Target returns as the primary kit partner and will continue to be featured on the front of the jersey as they have been since the club's inaugural MLS season in 2017. Target will also carry the replica jersey and other Minnesota United merchandise in select stores following today's launch.

Single-game tickets to all of Minnesota United's home MLS games - which includes notable fixtures such as the LA Galaxy game on March 22, the Inter Miami CF contest on May 10 and the San Diego FC match on June 14 - along with the international friendly match versus Holstein Kiel are on sale now.

