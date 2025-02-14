Six URFC Players Called up for February International Break

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce that six players have been called in by their respective countries in this month's FIFA international window. Five nations will be represented, three of which will participate in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Macey Fraser (New Zealand), Ana María Guzmán (Colombia), Mandy McGlynn (United States), Cristina Roque (Puerto Rico), Ally Sentnor (United States), and Mina Tanaka (Japan) will don their national colors during the nine day (Feb. 17-26) international window.

The United States hosts the 10th annual SheBelieves Cup in three different cities playing one match in each host city. Inviting Japan, Colombia, and Australia the competition will see four Utah Royals; midfielder Sentnor and goalkeeper McGlynn for the USWNT, forward Tanaka for Japan, and defender Guzmán with Colombia. The six-game, three matchday format returns with the champion being crowned based on the amount of points accumulated in the round robin format.

2025 SheBelieves Cup Match Schedule: Match Time Broadcast: Note

Thursday, Feb. 20 - Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)

Japan vs. Australia 3 p.m. MT Max, Universo and Peacock: Tanaka

USWNT vs. Colombia 6 p.m. MT TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock: Sentnor, McGlynn vs. Guzmán

Sunday, Feb. 23 - State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

Colombia vs. Japan 12 p.m. MT Max, Universo and Peacock: Guzmán vs. Tanaka

USWNT vs. Australia 3 p.m. MT TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock: Sentnor, McGlynn

Wednesday, Feb. 26 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA)

Australia vs. Colombia 5:30 p.m. MT Max, Universo and Peacock: Guzmán

USWNT vs. Japan 8:30 p.m. MT TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock: Sentnor, McGlynn vs. Tanaka

Both Sentnor and McGlynn made their senior team debuts under Hayes towards the end of 2024. Sentnor made her debut on November 30 in a 0-0 draw against England in the iconic Wembley Stadium. Subbing on in the 88th minute Sentnor logged 6 minutes adding five more minutes three days later in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Bingoal Stadium.

McGlynn made her first international cap on October 30 in a 3-0 clean sheet win over Argentina in Louisville, Kentucky. Completing 100% of her ten passes McGlynn made efforts in the build out adding to her solo save

Tanaka returns to Nadeshiko Japan for the first time since last October when Japan defeated South Korea 4-0 in a friendly that featured a Tanaka goal in the 37'. Prior to joining Royalty, Tanaka's history with Japan goes deep, appearing in the 2024 Olympics, 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, 2018 Asian Cup, and 2013 Algarve Cup.

Guzmán, eyes her third senior team cap, her last coming in the 2023 FIFA World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand After logging zero appearances during the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Guzmán made her senior international tournament debut in the Round of 16. The then 18-year-old fullback logged a full 90 for Colombia during their 1-0 win over Jamaica. Colombia manager Nelson Abadía called Guzmán's number early in Colombia's next match against England after Carolina Arias went down in the 10th minute with an injury. Colombia's 2023 World Cup run would end that day falling to England 2-1 in the Quarter-final.

Fraser and the Football Ferns travel to Costa Rica for camp that contains a single-match friendly against the home country. Prior to the first FIFA International window of 2025 Fraser last appeared for the Football Ferns in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The crafty midfielder had her moment cut short at the world's largest stage after suffering an ankle injury in New Zealand's first group stage match against now URFC teammate Cloé Lacasse's Canadian side. Making her senior team debut three months before the Olympic games in a pair of friendlies against Thailand, Fraser is eyeing a comeback on the international stage.

Goalkeeper Roque reports to Las Boricuas for her first time repping the badge since 2022. Puerto Rico travels to Turkey during the international break for their inaugural appearance in the 2025 Turkish Women's Cup. The tournament consists of three matches against two nations, Estonia and Iran. Puerto Rico kicks off the tournament against Estonia on Feb. 20 before playing two matches against Iran on Feb. 23 and Feb. 26.

Roque has represented Puerto Rico at the U17, U20, and senior stage. Last appearing during the 2022 CONCACAF Women's World Cup Qualifiers, Roque recorded three clean sheets in Las Boricuas' three wins outscoring opponents 15-0 before falling to Mexico in the final group stage game missing the World Cup by three points.

Utah Royals FC returns to action in 2025 after flipping the script under Head Coach Coenraets finishing the 2024 season 5-4-2, garnering 17 pts in 11 games. Hosting 2024 expansion sibling Bay FC at America First Field on Saturday, March 15, URFC look to continue its unbeaten streak against Bay after completing the 2024 sweep. Don't miss this year's action, tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

