Columbus Crew's Black & Gold Week Launches Special Celebration of Club's, MLS' 30th Season

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew, MLS' first Club, are launching the celebration of their and the league's 30th season with 2025 Black & Gold Week, a week-long celebration building excitement for Crewsmas and the season opener against Chicago Fire FC at Lower.com Field on Saturday, Feb. 22 [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

The Crew - who unveiled today their unique 30th season logo - will create special moments and opportunities throughout 2025 for supporters to reflect on 30 years of incredible soccer memories and legends while also embracing the Club's and Columbus' bright future.

As the Crew's 30th season festivities begin, supporters are now able to purchase commemorative tickets honoring many of the Club's most historic matches, as well as special edition merchandise. Fans can learn more about the commemorative tickets by visiting here.

Throughout the year, the Black & Gold will feature meaningful social media content for supporters to interact with as they re-live and cherish their favorite Crew moments, regardless of if they are new fans or have been season ticket members since 1996.

The Crew will also recognize distinguished alumni of the Black & Gold throughout the season. More details on alumni elements will be available soon.

Black & Gold Week

To open Black & Gold Week festivities, the Crew are holding a "Fee-Free Weekend." Supporters can purchase tickets to 2025 Crew home matches on Ticketmaster with no added fees from 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 through Monday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. The offer is only valid for tickets listed as "Fee Free Weekend" on Ticketmaster.

On Wednesday, the Crew unveiled the Club's new jersey for the 2025 season. The Goosebumps© Kit is currently available for purchase at the Crew Shop located at Lower.com Field (96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus, OH 43215). As part of the season kick-off events, the Crew Shop will have extended hours on Monday, Feb. 17 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.).

Columbus will be painted Black & Gold throughout the week across the Short North and Arena District, which will be illuminated in gold each night in anticipation of the season's first match.

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department's community centers are participating in a mini-tifo contest to win prizes and create friendly competition among the groups. Nineteen community centers will create mini-tifos that will be displayed throughout the week, and the community can vote online or in person (via QR Code) to determine the winner. The center with the most votes will receive tickets to a future Crew home match, and voters will be automatically entered to win a swag bag and 2025 jersey.

Additionally, supporters have the opportunity to create their own Digital Passport through the Columbus Crew Mobile App. Fans can visit various locations throughout the city and upload pictures to mark their journey's progress. At the end of the week, supporters will receive a Crew-themed reward based on the number of locations collected.

The Club is also hosting a Columbus Crew Scavenger Hunt for their supporters next week. Crew representatives will be at different locations throughout the city from Tuesday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 21. Fans can check the Crew's Instagram story to find the specific location for each day. Upon arrival, supporters can search for different prizes including 30th season commemorative calendars and limited-edition Goosebumps posters. Each location will give away a grand prize of two tickets to the season opener against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Lower.com Field supporter enhancements in 2025

Lower.com Field construction: Since its opening in July 2021, Lower.com Field has been recognized as one of the best sports and entertainment venues in the country due to its fan-focused experiences and first-class amenities. Supported by the Crew's massive fans, the venue has hosted capacity crowds for 34 of the past 35 MLS matches, highlighted by selling out all the team's regular season matches (17) in a single season for the first time in Club history.

The Crew are committed to providing an exceptional supporter experience for all matches and events, including by proactively identifying opportunities to elevate fan-focused amenities within the stadium. As part of that long-term dedication, the Club is currently undergoing construction initiatives that will further enhance the in-stadium atmosphere. Full details will be shared at a later date for these projects, which are proposed for completion by the 2026 season.

The Club recognizes and is prepared for how these efforts will impact fans' typical matchday routines during the 2025 campaign. Of note, the stadium's Northwest gate will be closed for the 2025 season. Supporters who park in the North Lot or Astor Park garage on matchday can enter via the convenient new North Gate or can walk south on Columbus Crew Way and come through the CoverMyMeds Gate in the southwest corner of the stadium. Additionally, movement within the north concourses will be condensed. Supporters can still circumnavigate the entire concourse and access every side of the stadium.

First Match Program: Supporters attending a Crew match for the first time can visit the Chase Plaza before kickoff to receive a commemorative pin and certificate and take photos in front of a Goosebumps themed backdrop.

Food and Beverage: The Crew are offering several new items at various concession stands this season, including a ELT sandwich (eggplant, lettuce, tomato), pho brisket sandwich, a pork dumpling salad, dill pickle tots, and strawberry cream nachos. New options will also be available in premium spaces, including a mac n' cheese bowl. Additionally, the Club will create unique selections throughout the season associated with the city, time of year or match theme.

The Crew open their 30th MLS season at home against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 22. The full 2025 season schedule can be found here. Single-match tickets for all Black & Gold contests at Lower.com Field are available for purchase at www.columbuscrew.com/tickets. This year marks back-to-back seasons - the only two in Club history - that the Crew have sold all season tickets, thanks to their massive supporters. Information on how to join the wait list for future season tickets will be available soon.

