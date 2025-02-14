Earthquakes Rock the Headliner Kit, Club's New 2025 and 2026 Black and Blue Primary Jersey
February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes unveiled today The Headliner Kit, the club's distinctive new primary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 Major League Soccer seasons.
The Headliner Kit, which replaces the Active Fault Kit, tells the Earthquakes' story through the cultural and aesthetic lens of the legendary Bay Area punk rock scene. Created by adidas in partnership with punk icon Lars Frederiksen, the jersey features the club's traditional black and blue hues with a striking red accent around the collar and El Camino Health, the Quakes' new Official Jersey Partner, prominently displayed on the chest.
Emblazoned on the kit is a chaotic flyer collage design with a mish-mash of fonts, handwritten elements and tags, distorted bitmap illustrations, as well as other elements of the chip-on-your-shoulder attitude that defines both the Bay Area and the Earthquakes. Amid the maelstrom of headlines, imagery and iconography from the club's 51-year history on the front of the jersey, the crest area features lyrics from the Quakes' official anthem, "Never Say Die," which was written by Frederiksen, known for his work with renowned punk bands like Rancid and The Old Firm Casuals. Finally, the "Soccer for the People" jock tag calls out the most important connection: the undying one between the Quakes and their community.
In celebration of the league's 30th season, the Apple TV patch on the left sleeve of game-worn kits that are exclusive to the jerseys worn by players on the field will undergo a transformation-from a single solid color to a custom design created specifically for each club's distinctive crest, color palette and visual identity.
Earthquakes fans can purchase The Headliner Kit online now, but their first chance to physically get their hands on it will be Sunday, Feb. 16, at the club's Season Kickoff Party at San Pedro Social in downtown San Jose (163 W. Santa Clara St.) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT. The general public is invited to register for the party HERE.
In addition to getting their first live look at The Headliner Kit at Sunday's event, fans will enjoy music played by Chuy Gomez's NorCalDJs collective, receive poster giveaways and meet new Quakes players Josef Martínez, Chicho Arango and Nick Lima, as well as returning players Bruno Wilson, Paul Marie and Niko Tsakiris, who are all scheduled to appear.
The Headliner Kit will also be on sale starting Monday, Feb. 16, at the Official Team Store at PayPal Park, which is open from noon to 5 p.m. PT weekdays.
The Quakes players will rock The Headliner Kit on the field for the first time during the club's MLS regular-season opener at PayPal Park on Saturday, Feb. 22, at PayPal Park, when they take on Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT). The game will air globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
