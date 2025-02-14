Whitecaps FC Sign Experienced Goalkeeper Adrían Zendejas

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has signed experienced MLS free agent goalkeeper Adrían Zendejas to a contract through 2025, with a club option for 2026. Zendejas will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate.

Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Adrían Zendejas

136 appearances at the professional club level playing in the United States and Sweden

27 starts and seven clean sheets with Skövde AIK during the 2024 season

Two-time USL Western Conference champions with Swope Park Rangers

2017 U.S. Open Cup winner "Adrían has a wealth of experiences from across the league, has the right mentality, and brings additional competition to our goalkeeper group," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He immediately fit in with the entire team and we are pleased to officially welcome him to our club and city."

Zendejas, 29, has made 136 appearances at the professional club level throughout his career, keeping 43 clean sheets.

"I'm very excited to be a part of this group, and very grateful for this opportunity," added Zendejas. "These guys have shown me nothing but love since I first got here, they're a great group of guys to work with. I'm joining a very quality group of goalkeepers and excited to be part of this goalkeeper union. I also love the city of Vancouver from visiting it in the past. I'm looking forward to exploring it more and giving my all for the fans."

Most recently, the native of Chula Vista, California spent the 2024 season with Swedish side Skövde AIK, starting 27 matches and keeping seven clean sheets.

Prior to making his way to Sweden, Zendejas was signed to Eastern Conference side Charlotte FC and enjoyed two loan spells during his time with the club. In 2023, the goalkeeper kept five clean sheets in 23 starts with USL Championship side Miami FC and the year prior he recorded six clean sheets across 24 starts for Charlotte Independence in USL League1.

Zendejas has previously spent time with fellow MLS sides Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC, and Sporting Kansas City. At Minnesota, Zendejas was loaned out during the 2021 season to El Paso Locomotive of the USL Championship, where he recorded clean sheets in all three of his appearances for the club.

Zendejas originally started his career with Sporting's then-USL Championship affiliate Swope Park Rangers in 2016, making nine starts and keeping five clean sheets in his first professional season as he helped the team reach the USL Cup Final. The following season, Zendejas was signed to a first team contract with Sporting but continued to play minutes with Swope Park Rangers, making 25 starts and tallying a career-high 10 clean sheets as the team once again reached the USL Cup Final. In total, Zendejas recorded 54 starts and 20 clean sheets with Swope Park. He also posted one clean sheet in five starts with Sporting Kansas City across all competitions.

In his youth, Zendejas was a member of Club Tijuana's academy, featuring heavily for their U-20 side. He also spent time with San Diego Surf and Nomads SC.

TRANSACTION: On February 14, 2025, Whitecaps FC signed MLS free agent goalkeeper Adrían Zendejas to a contract through 2025, with a club option for 2026.

Adrían Zendejas

Pronunciation: zehn-DAY-hahs

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-05

Weight: 210 pounds

Date of Birth: August 30, 1995 in Chula Vista, California

Hometown: Chula Vista, California

Citizenship: United States, Mexico

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Skövde AIK (2024-25), Charlotte FC (2022-23), Miami FC (2023 - on loan), Charlotte Independence (2022 - on loan), Minnesota United FC (2020-21), El Paso Locomotive (2021 - on loan), Nashville SC (2020), Sporting Kansas City (2017-19), Swope Park Rangers (2017-19 - on loan, 2016)

Youth Clubs: Club Tijuana, San Diego Surf, Nomads SC

Instagram: @mrz3nd

X: @MrZ3ND

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.