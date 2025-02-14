Toronto FC Unveil 'Red of All Reds', Club's 2025 Home Kit

February 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release









Toronto FC 'Red of All Reds' home kit

Toronto FC 'Red of All Reds' home kit

Toronto FC unveiled today their newest Club Kit for the 2025 MLS season. The uniform, dubbed the "Red of all Reds," seamlessly blends three hues of red on the club's palette past and present including Shadow Red, Active Red and TFC Red. As the colour sported when Canadians play on the global stage and an iconic visual representation of TFC's community, this new red kit embodies players, fans, club and city coming together as one.

"Toronto FC's proudest moments and longest-standing traditions are rooted in red, and it is fitting, as the club is focused on reestablishing that winning identity, that we will introduce a kit that will be known as 'The Red of all Reds'," said Chris Shewfelt, Vice President of Business Operations, Toronto FC. "This kit is meant to pay tribute to the passion and heart that contributes to the club's success, that of our players and fans, as we come together this season pushing for a return to the MLS Cup Playoffs and prepare to welcome the world to Toronto in 2026."

The 2025 Club Kit design weaves together reds, both light and dark and stands for the common love of our city, country, club and the global game. The many shades of red represent our club and our city's diversity, connecting to TFC's Global Toronto Area campaign which debuted last season to celebrate the different voices and cultures that proudly make up Toronto. The Global Toronto Area jocktag returns on the kit this season alongside the 'All For One' club mantra which can be found in the neck tag.

Fans can purchase the 2025 Club Kit beginning today at shop.RealSports.ca, MLSstore.com and in-store at Real Sports Apparel.

