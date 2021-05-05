Kyle Topping Recalled to San Jose Barracuda

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Kyle Topping has been recalled by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Topping, 21, has 15 points (7g-8a) in 24 games since he was assigned to Orlando by San Jose on March 16. He has eight points (1g-7a) in eight games with the Allen Americans and one goal in two games with San Jose.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host theÂ Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

