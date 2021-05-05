Kyle Topping Recalled to San Jose Barracuda
May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Kyle Topping has been recalled by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.
Topping, 21, has 15 points (7g-8a) in 24 games since he was assigned to Orlando by San Jose on March 16. He has eight points (1g-7a) in eight games with the Allen Americans and one goal in two games with San Jose.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host theÂ Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 5, 2021
- Kyle Topping Recalled to San Jose Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, May 5, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stewart Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Stewart Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Blades Return to the Ice vs Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, May 5 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades to Host Jersey Auction Benefiting the Passion Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Gameday Preview: Americans vs. Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Charles Williams Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Jacksonville IceMen
- Jacksonville's Williams Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - May 4 - ECHL
- Barron Scores 4 Goals in Grizzlies Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Tough Special Teams Performance Dooms Rush against Utah - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.