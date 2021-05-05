ECHL Transactions - May 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 5, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Tim Doherty, F

Kansas City:

Brendan Robbins, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Hayden Lavigne, G from Wichita

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Scott Conway, F activated from reserve

Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Zach Berzolla, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Sanford, F placed on reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Berzolla, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Boudens, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Add Wes Hunt, G added as EBUG

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from reserve [5/4]

Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on reserve [5/4]

Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles [5/4]

Kansas City:

Add Matt Greenfield, G activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Muck, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add J.J. Piccinich, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete J.J. Piccinich, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Topping, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Max Gottlieb, D activated from reserve

Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Wyatt McLeod, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Jared Pike, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Sean Josling, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/30)

