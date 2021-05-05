Blades Return to the Ice vs Stingrays

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (33-17-1-2) return to action tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays (23-19-9-3) at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. The Everblades have dominated the season series against the Stingrays with a 8-1-0-1 record against South Carolina.

Last Time Out: Florida fell 5-4 in overtime to the Jacksonville Icemen (26-20-3-3) on Apr. 24 at Hertz Arena. The Blades led 4-2 in the third period, but the Icemen potted two tallies in the middle of the third from Ara Nazarian and Michael Kim to send the game to overtime. Erik Bradford scored the game-winner two minutes into the extra period for Jacksonville. Cody Sol led Florida with two goals.

Last Meeting with South Carolina: The Blades and Rays last met on Mar. 12 at Hertz Arena. Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand recorded his first shutout of the season while guiding the Blades to a 4-0 victory on home ice. Michael Huntebrinker led the way offensively with two goals and an assist for Florida, Colby Sissons bagged a goal and a helper, and Myles Powell added a pair of assists.

Scouting the Stingrays: South Carolina has fallen back to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite sitting outside of the playoff picture, the Stingrays are still only a handful of percentage points out of a postseason berth. South Carolina has won three of its last four games and are led by Cole Ully's 50 pts (18g-32a). Ully has done his damage through only 42 appearances this season, and he leads the ECHL with 1.19 points per game (minimum 10 games).

Neuber Returns to Florida: Forward Kyle Neuber returns to the Everblades after a brief stint in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners. Neuber was loaned to Tucson on Apr. 6 and played in two games with the Roadrunners. The burly forward earned a fighting major in each contest. Neuber had previously seen AHL action with the Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons, and the Toronto Marlies.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.

