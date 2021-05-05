Charles Williams Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that Charles Williams has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for April.

Williams went 9-3-0 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920 in 12 appearances during the month.

The 29-year-old allowed two goals or less in seven of his appearances while making at least 29 saves eight times. Williams won eight of his final nine appearances during April, and made a personal season-high 37 saves in an 8-1 win at Greenville on April 30.

A native of Canton, Michigan, Williams has appeared in 24 games for the Icemen this season going 14-7-3 with one shutout, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Williams has seen action in 145 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Indy and Manchester with an overall record of 83-43-12 with seven shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He has gone 4-2-0 in six career American Hockey League appearances with Hartford and Ontario.

Prior to turning pro, Williams appeared in 54 career collegiate games at Ferris State University and Canisius College posting an overall record of 25-15-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930.

