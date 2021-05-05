Orlando's Luchuk Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Aaron Luchuk of the Orlando Solar Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for April.

Luchuk scored 10 goals and added nine assists for 19 points in 14 games during the month.

The 24-year-old notched at least one point in 11 of his 14 games in April, including five multi-point games. He had three points (1g-2a) in a 4-3 win against Greenville on April 8 and four points (1g-3a) in a 7-6 victory at South Carolina on April 14. Luchuk was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 18 after posting eight points (4g-4a) in three games.

A native of Kingston, Ontario, Luchuk is second in the ECHL with 60 points, tied for second with 23 goals and third with 37 assists in 55 games.

Luchuk has tallied 132 points (52g-80a) in 133 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton while adding nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career American Hockey League games with Belleville, Toronto and Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Luchuk recorded 251 points (115g-136a) in 274 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Windsor and Barrie.

Runners Up: Abbott Girduckis, Jacksonville (14 gp, 7g, 10a, 17 pts.) and Anthony Beauregard, Wichita (14 gp, 6g, 11a, 17 pts.).

Also Nominated: Spencer Asuchak (Allen), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina), Matt Lane (Tulsa) and Cody Sylvester (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.