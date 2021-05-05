Everblades to Host Jersey Auction Benefiting the Passion Foundation

May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades are now hosting a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn Blackout jerseys. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to the Passion Foundation.

"Our continued partnership with the Everblades has been a great way for us to stay in the community and build awareness about sun protection," said Joe Parla, co-founder of the Passion Foundation. "Tara always said, if she could prevent one child from going through the battle she had, we have done our job. I am very confident that we have accomplished that!"

"We are excited to be teaming up again with the locally run Passion Foundation for this year's Blackout Night," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The Passion Foundation has been a great local partner of the Everblades, and we are looking forward to raising money for this amazing organization and building more shade structures locally."

The Everblades will be sporting the Blackout jerseys as they face the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena. To purchase tickets for the game, and to support The Passion Foundation, visit HERE.

You can also download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You will need to create an account in order to bid on the auction. To view the auctions that are currently live, please visit HERE. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. through Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. on the DASH app.

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready to be picked up.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.