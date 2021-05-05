Ingham Recalled to Ontario, Rabbits Claim Goaltender Lavigne

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Rookie goaltender Jacob Ingham has been recalled to the Ontario Reign by the Los Angeles Kings. Ingham stopped 24 of 26 shots on Sunday versus Jacksonville in a 3-2 victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Previously, Ingham made his AHL debut with Ontario on Mar. 17 and recorded his first professional win.

Ingham, 20, is the youngest player to dress for the Swamp Rabbits this season. The Barrie, Ontario native sports a 3-7-1 record with Greenville in addition to a 3.20 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound netminder led the OHL in victories (33) and total saves (1,501) in 2019-20. Ingham also finished with the fourth highest save percentage in the OHL (.917) and tenth lowest goals against average (2.96).

In an additional move, Greenville has claimed rookie goaltender Hayden Lavigne off waivers from the Wichita Thunder. Lavigne, 25, displays a 4-1-2 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and .917 save percentage across eight appearances with Wichita. Lavigne earned victories in four of his first five ECHL starts from Jan. 31-Apr.20.

Prior to turning pro, Lavigne played four seasons at University of Michigan from 2016-2020 and won a collegiate career-best 18 games during the 2017-18 campaign. His efforts between the pipes as a sophomore earned Big Ten Honorable Mention.

For tonight's game at Jacksonville, the Swamp Rabbits have added goaltender Wes Hunt as an Emergency Backup.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits begin a season-long, seven-game road trip tonight against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for 7 p.m.

