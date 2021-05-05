Gameday Preview: Americans vs. Tulsa

Brett Neumann of the Allen Americans scores the overtime winner against the Tulsa Oilers

Brett Neumann of the Allen Americans scores the overtime winner against the Tulsa Oilers

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers this evening in game one of a four-game series. The Americans are 6-2-1-0 against Tulsa this season, and 33-22-4-0 over the last five years. The Americans defeated the Tulsa Oilers in overtime last Tuesday night 3-2, as rookie Brett Neumann scored with 0.8 seconds left in overtime. Join us TONIGHT for the post game party at BAR LOUIE!

Next Home Game: Saturday, May 8 vs Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 pm.

About the Last Game: The Americans completed the three-game weekend sweep of the Wichita Thunder. Spencer Asuchak was the hero of the afternoon scoring two goals, his 17th and 18th of the season, with the game winner coming in overtime. Collin Shirley scored his first professional goal, and Les Lancaster netted his of the year. Jake Paterson made his third start of the week picking up his 13th win of the season (13-4-1-0). Paterson stopped 40 of 43 Wichita shots. Both teams were productive on the power play with the Americans going three for seven, while Wichita went two for six. Les Lancaster and Corey Mackin both finished with five shots on net.

Player of the Week: For the second time in four years, Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak, was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week. Asuchak put up seven points last week in four Allen victories. He had five goals and two assists during that stretch. Three of those goals were power play goals, with one coming shorthanded. Asuchak had nine goals and two assists during the month of April. On behalf of Spencer Asuchak, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL.

First Timer: Americans forward Collin Shirley scored his first professional goal last Sunday in the Americans 4-3 overtime win over Wichita. Shirley has one point in three games since joining Allen. He spent the last three seasons playing Canadian Collegiate Hockey at the University of Saskatchewan. He averaged just over 20 points per season with his best numbers coming in 2019-2020, where he had 26 points in 28 games (9 goals and 17 assists).

COMPARING ALLEN AND TULSA

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 20-6-2-1

AWAY: 14-12-0-0

OVERALL: 34-18-2-1

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 20

Assists: Matt Register 39

Points: Les Lancaster, 45

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 113

TULSA OILERS:

HOME: 12-13-2-2

AWAY: 13-11-4-0

OVERALL: 25-24-6-2

Last 10: 4-3-3-0

TULSA OILERS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Adam Pleskach, 20

Assists: Adam Pleskach, 22

Points: Adam Pleskach, 42

+/-: Danny Moynihan +10

PIM: Mike McKee, 114

ECHL Stories from May 5, 2021

