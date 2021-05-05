ECHL Transactions - May 4
May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 4, 2021:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Fort Wayne:
Mason Primeau, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Nicholas Blachman, F
Wichita:
Hayden Lavigne, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kansas City:
Matt Petgrave, D from Florida
Wheeling:
Michael Prapavessis, D from Utah
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)
Indy:
Add Dylan Malmquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Marcinew, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Add Stephen Baylis, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jared Pike, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Jenkins, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Davis, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
