ECHL Transactions - May 4

May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 4, 2021:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Fort Wayne:

Mason Primeau, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Nicholas Blachman, F

Wichita:

Hayden Lavigne, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kansas City:

Matt Petgrave, D from Florida

Wheeling:

Michael Prapavessis, D from Utah

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)

Indy:

Add Dylan Malmquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Marcinew, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Add Stephen Baylis, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jared Pike, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Jenkins, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Davis, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

