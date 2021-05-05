Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Winners of four straight on the road, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits kickoff a seven-game road swing tonight in Jacksonville. The Rabbits are 8-3-3-0 versus the Icemen in the current season-series with three head-to-heads remaining after tonight.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (26-16-11-3) at Jacksonville Icemen (26-20-3-3)

May 5, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #57 | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Kilian McNamara (90), Brady Fagan (89)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored a 3-2 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Joey Haddad scored on a rebound in the final minute of the first frame to put the Rabbits in front, 1-0, at first intermission. Next period, Frank DiChiara and Alec Rauhauser connected for the Bits only six minute apart to extend their lead to 3-0. Jacksonville pushed in the third period with a 6-on-4 power play goal by Christopher Brown at 14:31 and Mike Szmatula's 16th tally of the season at 19:30. Jacob Ingham stopped 24 of 26 Icemen shots to help his club squeeze out the victory. Greenville went 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. In the victory, the Swamp Rabbits fired 19 shots on goal which tied a season low.

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY:

Tonight, Greenville begins a seven-game road swing with 16 tilts remaining in the 2020-21 regular season. Following tonight in Jacksonville, the Rabbits will battle the Orlando Solar Bears in a three-game set on Friday, Saturday and Monday. The road trip will continue with back-to-back meetings against the Wheeling Nailers on May 15-16 before concluding in Jacksonville on May 19. The Rabbits are 2-3-2-1 in eight meetings versus Orlando this season with three head-to-heads remaining. Greenville and Wheeling danced only one prior time this season on January 6, 2021 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

RAUHAUSER WITH A BLAST:

Swamp Rabbits rookie blueliner Alec Rauhauser scored his second career ECHL goal on Sunday and first game-winning marker. Rauhauser blasted home a bullet from the left circle past Jacksonville goaltender Evan Moyse at 13:30 of the second period. The insurance marker, which made the score 3-0, later stood as the game-winner in Greenville's 3-2 victory. In 33 games this season with Greenville, Rauhauser has compiled eight points (two goals, six assists). The Bismarck, North Dakota native previously made his AHL debut with the Syracuse Crunch on April 17, 2021.

DYNAMITE DiCHIARA:

Greenville newcomer Frank DiChiara is enjoying his first month as a Swamp Rabbit with points in four of his last six games. DiChiara was acquired by the Swamp Rabbits in a deal struck with the Allen Americans on April 13, 2021. On Sunday, the Ronkonkoma, New York native scored his first goal with Greenville and became the 23rd different Swamp Rabbit this season to register a multi-point game (one goal, one assist). The fourth-year pro has compiled 134 points (49 goals, 85 assists) in 211 career ECHL games with additional stops in Worcester, Reading and Allen.

