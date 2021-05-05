Americans Win Tight Battle with Tulsa 1-0
May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), shutout the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night in front of 1,600 fans at Allen Event Center.
The game remained 0-0 until the third period when Scott Conway broke the scoreless tie with his sixth goal of the season from Chad Butcher and Matt Register at the 10:03 mark. It was the only goal the Americans would need in the 1-0 win.
"We knew that might be our best opportunity to get on the board," said Conway. "Both goalies played a great game. I just fired the puck at the net and was able to sneak it past Hawkey (Hayden).
Matt Register's assist on Scott Conway's goal was his 300th professional assist. He leads the Americans and the ECHL with 40 helpers.
Hayden Hawkey was the last Americans goaltender to get a shutout before tonight. He was at the other end of the ice this evening as Americans goalie Francis Marotte picked up his first pro shutout stopping all 29 shots he faced.
The Oilers outshot the Americans 30 to 29 for the game. Tulsa went 0 for 3 on the man advantage while the Americans went 1 for 3.
The series shifts to the BOK Center in Tulsa for Friday night's game at 7:05 pm. Saturday night's game and Sunday afternoon's contest will be back in Allen.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans react to Scott Conway's winning goal
(Brooke Smith)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 5, 2021
- Resilient Rabbits Fight to 4-2 Road Victory in Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Fall in Goaltender Duel - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Win Tight Battle with Tulsa 1-0 - Allen Americans
- Hillman Strikes Twice to Give Stingrays OT Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Battle Back Not Enough - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Rally Falls Short against Greenville - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Wyatt McLeod - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Preview: Wednesday Night Rivalry Game vs Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - May 5 - ECHL
- Komets Announce Roster Moves - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ingham Recalled to Ontario, Rabbits Claim Goaltender Lavigne - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- United Alliance Global Solutions, Inc. Selected as Winner of Veteran-Owned Small Business Spotlight - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Luchuk Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Aaron Luchuk Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for April - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kyle Topping Recalled to San Jose Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, May 5, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stewart Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Stewart Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Blades Return to the Ice vs Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, May 5 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades to Host Jersey Auction Benefiting the Passion Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Gameday Preview: Americans vs. Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Charles Williams Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Jacksonville IceMen
- Jacksonville's Williams Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - May 4 - ECHL
- Barron Scores 4 Goals in Grizzlies Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Tough Special Teams Performance Dooms Rush against Utah - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.