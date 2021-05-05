Americans Win Tight Battle with Tulsa 1-0

May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans react to Scott Conway's winning goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Brooke Smith) Allen Americans react to Scott Conway's winning goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Brooke Smith)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), shutout the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night in front of 1,600 fans at Allen Event Center.

The game remained 0-0 until the third period when Scott Conway broke the scoreless tie with his sixth goal of the season from Chad Butcher and Matt Register at the 10:03 mark. It was the only goal the Americans would need in the 1-0 win.

"We knew that might be our best opportunity to get on the board," said Conway. "Both goalies played a great game. I just fired the puck at the net and was able to sneak it past Hawkey (Hayden).

Matt Register's assist on Scott Conway's goal was his 300th professional assist. He leads the Americans and the ECHL with 40 helpers.

Hayden Hawkey was the last Americans goaltender to get a shutout before tonight. He was at the other end of the ice this evening as Americans goalie Francis Marotte picked up his first pro shutout stopping all 29 shots he faced.

The Oilers outshot the Americans 30 to 29 for the game. Tulsa went 0 for 3 on the man advantage while the Americans went 1 for 3.

The series shifts to the BOK Center in Tulsa for Friday night's game at 7:05 pm. Saturday night's game and Sunday afternoon's contest will be back in Allen.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.