Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Wyatt McLeod

May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed defenseman Wyatt McLeod and have added him to the roster.

McLeod played with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings from 2017-2020. He was a 2 time assistant captain with the Oil Kings, where he scored 9 goals and 45 assists in 4 seasons. McLeod spent the 2020-2021 season with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL, where he had 3 goals and 12 assists in 24 games. In 5 WHL seasons McLeod had a +36 rating. He has good size at 6'3" and 202 pounds. McLeod was born on January 27, 2000, making him the 2nd player in Grizzlies history to be born in this century, with Hunter Skinner being the other.

McLeod will wear number 7 for the Grizzlies as he makes his professional debut on May 5th vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.