Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Wyatt McLeod
May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed defenseman Wyatt McLeod and have added him to the roster.
McLeod played with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings from 2017-2020. He was a 2 time assistant captain with the Oil Kings, where he scored 9 goals and 45 assists in 4 seasons. McLeod spent the 2020-2021 season with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL, where he had 3 goals and 12 assists in 24 games. In 5 WHL seasons McLeod had a +36 rating. He has good size at 6'3" and 202 pounds. McLeod was born on January 27, 2000, making him the 2nd player in Grizzlies history to be born in this century, with Hunter Skinner being the other.
McLeod will wear number 7 for the Grizzlies as he makes his professional debut on May 5th vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
