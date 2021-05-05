Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, May 5, 2021
May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information: www.jaxicemen.com & FloHockey.TV
About Tonight's Game: The Icemen and Swamp Rabbits close out their four-game set tonight in Downtown Jacksonville. The Icemen claimed the first two meetings of the set on Friday and Saturday, while Greenville held on for a 3-2 victory on Sunday to snap the Icemen's five-game winning streak. The Icemen have won ten of their last 12 outings, and the recent surge has propelled the Icemen right into the Eastern Conference playoff race. Nine of the next ten games for the Icemen will be played at home.
Series History: Greenville leads the season series 8-3-3-0, while Jacksonville leads the All-Time Series between the two teams with a 21-15-3-1 record.
About the Icemen: Forward Erik Bradford is currently riding a team best eight-game points streak. Bradford has collected 12 points (3g, 9a) during this recent stretch which began back on April 17....Forward Nick Saracino saw his points streak end at seven games in Sunday's lost at Greenville. Saracino has recorded two goals and six assists in his last eight games....Forward Mike Szmatula has recorded seven goals in his last nine games.... Earlier today, it was announced that Icemen netminder Charles Williams was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month for April. Williams earned a 9-3-0 record, with a 2.30 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in April.
About the Swamp Rabbits: The Swamp Rabbits have played in a league-leading 21 games decided in overtime or a shootout.... Defenseman Samuel Jardine leads the Swamp Rabbits in scoring against Jacksonville with 12 points (1g, 11a). Meanwhile Greenville Captain Joey Haddad leads Greenville against the Icemen with four goals.
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Tonight! Cinco de Mayo Celebration!
Friday, May 8, vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m. - Jax Eats Food Festival takes place outside on the arena plaza from 4:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Packages includes unlimited sampling to all vendors, center ice game ticket and Icemen shot glass (limited number). For more information visit www.jaxicemen.com
Saturday, May 9, vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 10, vs. Wheeling, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fun Day
Jacksonville Icemen vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
