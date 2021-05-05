United Alliance Global Solutions, Inc. Selected as Winner of Veteran-Owned Small Business Spotlight

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that United Alliance Global Solutions, Inc. has been selected as the winner of the team's Veteran-owned small business spotlight sweepstakes.

Founded in March 2021 and headquartered in Oviedo, Fla., United Alliance Global Solutions, Inc. (UAGS) offers valuable training and educational services, linguistic support, and operational support to governmental organizations and non-governmental organizations, especially those operating in Afghanistan.

As the winner of the Solar Bears' Veteran-owned small business sweepstakes, UAGS will receive ultimate digital branding, along with a 24-person suite and intermission activity for the Solar Bears' Military Appreciation Night game, presented by VyStar Credit Union against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

The Solar Bears are also donating tickets to Saturday's game, courtesy of VyStar Credit Union, to VetTix, which secures tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, educational and family activities across the nation to encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.

The Solar Bears will take the ice that night in a special Military Appreciation Night jersey that salutes all branches of the military and honors the service of our Veteran and active-duty military personnel.

Throughout the game, VyStar Credit Union is surprising military members in attendance with pre-paid gift cards.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host theÂ Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

