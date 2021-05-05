Blades Battle Back Not Enough
May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (33-17-2-2) fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (24-19-9-3) 3-2 in overtime. In their first game in 10 days, Florida struggled to get things back on track against South Carolina.
FIRST STAR: Blake Hillman (SC) - two goals, +1, four shots
SECOND STAR: Myles Powell (FLA) - shorthanded goal, +1, four shots
THIRD STAR: Alex Dubeau (SC) - 32 saves on 34 shots
BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS
South Carolina kicked off the scoring early in the first period. The Stingrays worked the puck around and eventually found a wide open Hillman in the slot, where he found the back of the net (6:57).
Florida knocked off some rust and began to get into a groove in the second. With Everblades forward Tommy Marchin in the sin bin, the penalty kill went to work. Florida cleared the puck to the redline and it deflected off of a Stingray into the stride of Myles Powell. The forward broke away and went five-hole on Stingray goaltender Dubeau to tie the game at one (8:58).
South Carolina slowed down Florida with an early tally in the third frame. Stingray defenseman Matthew Weis fired in a shot from the point and Blades netminder Jake Hildebrand made the initial save. However, Brett Supinski buried the rebound to put the Stingrays ahead 2-1 (6:50).
With about five minutes left, Florida fought back to knot the game again. The Blades had possession deep in Stingray territory, where captain John McCarron fed Blake Winiecki in the slot for a one time shot, but was blocked by Dubeau. The Stingray backstop could not recover from the initial shot, and Winiecki potted the Blades second goal of the night (14:50).
Three periods were not enough to decide the winner of this matchup, as it went into overtime. After four minutes of play, Hillman scored the dagger for the Rays as well as his second of the game (4:00).
Hildebrand finished the game with 27 saves on 30 shots, while Dubeau saved 32 of 34 shots.
