Wichita's Stewart Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Wichita Thunder defenseman Dean Stewart has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for April.

Stewart scored two goals and added 13 assists for 15 points in 14 games during the month.

The 22-year-old picked up at least one point in 11 of his 14 games in April, including four multi-point games. Stewart ended the month on an eight-game point streak.

A native of Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Stewart leads rookie defensemen, and is fifth overall among blueliners, with 33 points (6g-27a) in 47 games for the Thunder this season.

Prior to turning pro, Stewart tallied 45 points (7g-38a) in 130 career games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Also Nominated: Adam Brady (Kansas City) and Jesse Lees (Wheeling).

