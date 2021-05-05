Oilers Fall in Goaltender Duel
May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, TX - The Oilers fell 1-0 to the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center on Wednesday night.
Both teams allowed zero goals in the opening 20 minutes. Hayden Hawkey made nine saves while Francis Marotte stopped 11 shots.
Tulsa outshot Allen 10-8 in the middle frame with both goalies turning aside every chance.
Scott Conway scored the lone goal of the game with 9:57 remaining, beating his former college teammate with a shot from the high slot on the power play.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center for a 7:05 p.m. tilt on May 7 before returning to Allen for games on May 8 and 9.
