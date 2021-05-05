Barron Scores 4 Goals in Grizzlies Win

May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Travis Barron scored 4 goals, including 3 short handed goals and a power play goal and Ty Lewis added a shorthanded goal to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-3 win over the Rapid City Rush on Tuesday night at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies scored 4 shorthanded goals and a power play goal for the win. Utah tied for the league record for shorthanded goals in the same game with 5 other teams. Barron's 3 shorties are tied for the league record with 4 other players.

Rush scored first as Peter Quenneville scored 10:55 in. Rush led 1-0 after 1 period. Ty Lewis scored shorthanded on a nice pass from Trey Bradley 13:34 into the second. Bradley had 2 assists for Utah in the win. Rush scored 26 seconds later as their power play continued. Avery Peterson scored his league leading 25th goal of the season. Barron scored his 4th of the year on an unassisted shorthanded goal 16:18 into the second. Rush retook the lead 3-2 as Charlie Curti scored with 14 seconds left in the middle frame.

Barron scored 3 goals in the third period to lead Utah to their 24th win of the season. Barron scored shorthanded 8:08 into the third to tie the game on a pass from AJ White. Utah took the lead as Barron scored on the power play 13:07 into the third. Barron's 4th of the game came with 59 seconds left when the Grizzlies were shorthanded and the Rush had pulled their goaltender to make it 6 on 4. Barron is the first Grizzlies player to score 4 goals in a game since Ty Lewis at Wichita on December 17, 2019. Barron has 4 shorthanded goals in the last 4 games as he also scored shorthanded on April 28 at Wichita.

Grizzlies goaltender Parker Gahagen saved 28 of 31 for the win. Rush goalie David Tendeck saved 30 of 34. Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play.

The series continues at Maverik Center on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. It's a Bud Light College night with 8 dollar student tickets.

3 stars

1. Travis Barron (Utah) - 4 goals, 3 shorthanded, 1 power play.

2. Parker Gahagen (Utah) - 28 of 31 saves.

3. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 1 goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.