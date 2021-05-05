Icemen Rally Falls Short against Greenville

JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Greenville Swamp Rabbits got off to a quick start, but the Jacksonville Icemen attempted a comeback bid, but fell short in the third period by a 4-2 count.

Early in the game, Greenville was able to capitalize on their offensive zone pressure as Patrick Bajkov scored with a shot off of the back Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams. With a minute to go in the period Jacksonville defenseman Miller took an interference penalty and the Icemen ended the first frame on the penalty kill.

Miller's penalty carried over to the second period, and the Swamp Rabbits were able to capitalize on their powerplay opportunity as Matt Bradley scored off of a one-timer to give his team a two-goal lead. After 40 minutes of play the Icemen trail 2-0 and trail in shots on goal 15-11.

The Icemen started off the third period with momentum and offensive zone pressure. Shortly into the period, Swamp Rabbits forward Graham Knott took a delay of game penalty to give the Icemen another powerplay. Jacksonville was able to capitalize as Derek Lodermeier redirected a Ryker Killins point shot to bring the Icemen back within one.

A minute later, the Icemen were able to score again, as Christopher Brown scored in front off a pass from behind the net from Jake Elmer to tie the game up at two goal apiece.

Moments later, Greenville defenseman Sam Jardine scored off a wrist shot from the point to give the Swamp Rabbits a 3-2 lead. Bajkov sealed the deal for Greenville on an empty-net goal to give them a 4-2 lead. Greenville won the game 4-2.

The Icemen remain at home this Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Wheeling Nailers.

