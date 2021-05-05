Aaron Luchuk Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for April
May 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Orlando Solar Bears forward Aaron Luchuk has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for April.
Luchuk led the ECHL in scoring in April, as the 24-year-old posted 19 points (10g-9a) in 14 games for the Solar Bears.
Luchuk notched at least one point in 11 of his 14 games in April, including five multi-point games, as the Solar Bears posted an 8-5-1-0 record. He had three points (1g-2a) in a 4-3 win against Greenville on April 8 and matched his career-high with four points (1g-3a) in a 7-6 victory at South Carolina on April 14. Luchuk was previously named ECHL Player of the Week for AprilÂ 12-18 after posting eight points (4g-4a) in three games.
A native of Kingston, Ontario, Luchuk is second in the ECHL with 60 points, tied for second with 23 goals and third with 37 assists in 55 games.
Luchuk has tallied 132 points (52g-80a) in 133 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton while adding nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career American Hockey League games with Belleville, Toronto and Laval.
Prior to turning pro, Luchuk recorded 251 points (115g-136a) in 274 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Windsor and Barrie. He helped Windsor capture the 2017 Memorial Cup.
Solar Bears ECHL Player of the Month History
Nick Petersen - October, 2012-13
Jacob Cepis - March, 2013-14
Greg Miller - November, 2014-15Â
Aaron Luchuk - April, 2020-21
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host theÂ Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m.
