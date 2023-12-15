K-Wings Fall Against Cyclones

CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (11-12-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, ran into red hot sticks in the first two frames and lost 7-0 to the Cincinnati Cyclones (12-9-1-0) at Heritage Bank Center Friday.

Cincinnati opened the scoring at the 7:39 mark of the first on the power play and added even-strength markers at the 11:29 and 12:51 marks.

The Cyclones scored shorthanded at the 5:51 mark of the second period and added three more goals (7:36, 8:03, 15:17) before the end of the middle frame.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (8-8-0-0) got the start for Kalamazoo and made ten saves in 27:36 of game time. Hunter Vorva checked in for the final 32:24 and made 16 stops in relief of Lemieux. Vorva held the Cyclones scoreless in the third period with eight saves.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-3 (*awaiting scoresheet correction) on the penalty kill. Cincinnati took the final shot total, 33-28.

The K-Wings have now won four of their last five games.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Indy Fuel (9-9-3-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

