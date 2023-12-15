Fuel Fall to Wheeling on Friday

WHEELING- The Fuel headed to Wheeling, West Virginia for their fourth matchup with the Nailers this month to begin their weekend. Despite scoring first, the Fuel ultimately fell to the Nailers 4-1.

1ST PERIOD

Neither team tallied a shot for the first few minutes of the game but it was eventually the Fuel who broke that streak quickly earning three before the halfway point in the period.

Additionally, the Fuel took the first penalty, a tripping call on Anthony Petruzzelli at 6:19 that they killed off.

Indy also scored first with a tipped in goal by captain Seamus Malone with the help of Cam Hillis and Connor Fedorek.

At the end of the first period, the Fuel were outshooting the Nailers 9-2.

2ND PERIOD

Owen Headrick made quick work in the second frame to get Wheeling on the board with a goal at 2:28 to tie the game at one each. Less than three minutes later, the Nailers took the lead with a goal from Jordan Frasca after a turnover in the neutral zone.

At 5:27, Matthew Quercia and Chris Cameron each got two minutes for roughing after a big hit on Cameron. Just four seconds later, Bryan Lemos took a slashing penalty giving Wheeling almost two full minutes on a 4-on-3 power play.

Frasca got his second goal of the period and game at 7:33 to make it 3-1 Wheeling before things calmed down between both teams.

At 10:42, Dillon Hamaliuk took a charging penalty giving the Fuel a power play however the Nailers were able to kill it off.

Hillis took a tripping penalty at 19:38, putting the Nailers back on the power play that would last into the third period.

While the Fuel matched their first period total of nine shots, Wheeling poured on thirteen of their own which resulted in three goals.

3RD PERIOD

Quickly the penalty on Hillis was killed off as Wheeling continued adding to their shot count.

At 4:29, Frasca took a high sticking penalty against Indy's DJ King, giving the Fuel another power play, however the Nailers killed it off.

Hillis went back to the box for slashing at 10:45 and one minute and one second later, Jordan Martel scored on the power play to make it 4-1 in favor of Wheeling.

With about six minutes to go in the third, Cédric Desruisseaux was given two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct along with an offsetting ten-minute misconduct penalties with Indy's Jordan Martin.

This did not affect the outcome as the score remained the same as time ticked down on regulation. Wheeling ultimately claimed the 4-1 win over Indy on their home ice.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on December 16, 2023 for Wintertainment and Teddy Bear Toss against the Kalamazoo Wings.

