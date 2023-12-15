Steelheads Sign Defenseman Cooper Jones to an ECHL Contract
December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed defenseman Cooper Jones to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.
Jones, 25, was with the Steelheads for Training Camp this year and played in two games before being released on Nov. 4. Since being away from Idaho, he has played 14 games in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers totaling nine points (2G, 7A).
The Bridgewater, MA native played 31 games for Idaho during the 2021-22 season recording one assist and also played four games with the Trois-Rivières Lions and one with the Jacksonville Icemen.
The fourth-year pro has played 43 ECHL games tallying two assists and 71 career games in the SPHL totaling (6G, 25A).
Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season.
