Royals Welcome Railers & Swifties to Town on Taylor's Night (Royals Version) Friday Face-Off

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Worcester Railers at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15 at Santander Arena.

The home game is the Royals' Taylor's Night (Royals Version)! The game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM), friendship bracelet making station and an in-game playlist playing all of Taylor's hits! Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite 'Swiftie Era' at the game!

Also, anyone born on Dec. 13, 1989 (Taylor Swift's birthday) will receive free admission to the game. Present a valid form of identification with your birthday listed at the Santander Arena box office to apply this free entry at the game.

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $84 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 6-12-1-1 record after splitting their two-game series against the Trois-Rivières Lions. The Royals fell in the series opener, 1-0, on Friday, December 8 before defeating the Lions in the series finale, 5-1, on Saturday December 9.

The Royals scored on both of their power play opportunities Saturday. It was their third game this season where they scored two or more power play goals in the same game.

Forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) while forward Joe Nardi leads the team in assists (12) and points (18). Nardi has at least a point registered in seven of his last 10 games played (3g-8a).

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester (8-9-2-2) enters Friday with 20 points through 21 games. Forward Ashton Calder leads the Railers in points (18) and goals (10). Defenseman Trevor Cosgrove leads the team in assists (13) and ties forward Blade Jenkins for second on the team in points (15).

The Railers have won their last three road contests (5-3-0), but have dropped four of their last five games overall. They suffered a 3-2 loss to the Adirondack Thunder in their previous game on Saturday, December 9 at the DCU Center. The Railers set a single period season high 21 shots in the first period in the loss. They had only 12 shots combined in the final 40 minutes.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 vs. Worcester

Help us ring in the New Year with a PJ party at the rink!

Balloon drop

New Years Eve specialty jersey

Post-game jersey auction*

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

