Romanov Reassigned from Cuda to Thunder

December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Georgi Romanov has been reassigned from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Additionally, defenseman Artem Guryev has been reassigned by the Sharks to the Barracuda.

Romanov, 23, makes his second trip back to the Air Capital after joining the team at the end of November. A native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, the 6-foot-5, 201-pound netminder is 2-0-0 in a Thunder uniform with a 3.45 goals-against average and 3.45 save percentage.

Romanov made 24 saves in a 5-4 overtime victory against Tulsa on November 29 and 31 saves in a 4-3 victory on December 2 against Allen.

In eight games for the Barracuda, Romanov is 3-2-2 with a 3.50 goals-against and a .892 save percentage.

Last season, Romanov played in 31 games last year for Gornyak-UGMK in the VHL (Vysshaya hokkeinaya liga), which is considered the second-highest level of pro hockey in Russia. He went 8-13-5 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

Wichita is off until Sunday, December 17 and will close a four-game road trip in Tulsa.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.