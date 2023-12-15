Reign Recall Max Martin from Greenville
December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today the following transaction presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving:
Defenseman Max Martin has been recalled from Greenville the Ontario Reign (AHL)
Martin, 24, earns his first recall to the American Hockey League amidst his second season with the Swamp Rabbits in which the defenseman ranks fifth on the team in scoring and leads all Swamp Rabbits defensemen. In 18 games, Martin has posted 15 points (3g, 12a) and five multi-point performances.
A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Martin earned an AHL contract with the Reign this past offseason after finishing second on the Swamp Rabbits in total scoring with 52 points (14g, 28a) during the 2022-23 season.
Having begun his professional career with the AHL's Texas Stars in 2021, Martin has made 22 appearances in the AHL, recording a goal and four assists.
